Earnings results for CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

CRH Medical Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CRH Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.05%. The high price target for CRHM is $6.00 and the low price target for CRHM is $3.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

CRH Medical does not currently pay a dividend. CRH Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

In the past three months, CRH Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $90,694.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of CRH Medical is held by insiders. 40.86% of the stock of CRH Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM



Earnings for CRH Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of CRH Medical is -64.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CRH Medical is -64.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CRH Medical has a P/B Ratio of 2.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

