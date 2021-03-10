Earnings results for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Analyst Opinion on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CymaBay Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.77, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 158.23%. The high price target for CBAY is $20.00 and the low price target for CBAY is $9.00. There are currently 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CymaBay Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. CymaBay Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

In the past three months, CymaBay Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of CymaBay Therapeutics is held by insiders. 84.28% of the stock of CymaBay Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY



Earnings for CymaBay Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.71) to ($1.01) per share. The P/E ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics is -5.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics is -5.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CymaBay Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

