Earnings results for Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Datto (NYSE:MSP)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Datto in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.12%. The high price target for MSP is $36.00 and the low price target for MSP is $27.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto does not currently pay a dividend. Datto does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Datto (NYSE:MSP)

In the past three months, Datto insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Datto (NYSE:MSP



Earnings for Datto are expected to grow by 3.45% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.30 per share.

