Earnings results for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DBV Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.07, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.34%. The high price target for DBVT is $14.00 and the low price target for DBVT is $2.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DBV Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.11, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.07, DBV Technologies has a forecasted upside of 28.3% from its current price of $5.51. DBV Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. DBV Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

In the past three months, DBV Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.31% of the stock of DBV Technologies is held by insiders. Only 32.49% of the stock of DBV Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT



Earnings for DBV Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.91) to ($1.77) per share. The P/E ratio of DBV Technologies is -2.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DBV Technologies is -2.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DBV Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here