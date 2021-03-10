Earnings results for Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Despegar.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.48%. The high price target for DESP is $13.00 and the low price target for DESP is $6.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Despegar.com has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.88, Despegar.com has a forecasted downside of 13.5% from its current price of $12.57. Despegar.com has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com does not currently pay a dividend. Despegar.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

In the past three months, Despegar.com insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.07% of the stock of Despegar.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP



Earnings for Despegar.com are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($0.66) per share. The P/E ratio of Despegar.com is -7.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Despegar.com is -7.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Despegar.com has a P/B Ratio of 4.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here