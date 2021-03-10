Earnings results for DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Analyst Opinion on DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DiaMedica Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 171.39%. The high price target for DMAC is $38.00 and the low price target for DMAC is $14.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DiaMedica Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.20, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 171.4% from its current price of $8.18. DiaMedica Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. DiaMedica Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

In the past three months, DiaMedica Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of DiaMedica Therapeutics is held by insiders. 35.77% of the stock of DiaMedica Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC



The P/E ratio of DiaMedica Therapeutics is -10.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 12.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

