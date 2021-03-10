Earnings results for Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Docebo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 98.94%. The high price target for DCBO is $98.00 and the low price target for DCBO is $72.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Docebo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.40, Docebo has a forecasted upside of 98.9% from its current price of $41.42. Docebo has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo does not currently pay a dividend. Docebo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

In the past three months, Docebo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO



Earnings for Docebo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.04 per share.

More latest stories: here