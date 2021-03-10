Earnings results for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

DocuSign last issued its earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company earned $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. DocuSign has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year. DocuSign has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 11th, 2021. DocuSign will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DocuSign in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $270.39, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.81%. The high price target for DOCU is $325.00 and the low price target for DOCU is $160.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DocuSign has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $270.39, DocuSign has a forecasted upside of 26.8% from its current price of $213.22. DocuSign has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

DocuSign does not currently pay a dividend. DocuSign does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, DocuSign insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $92,923,362.00 in company stock. Only 5.06% of the stock of DocuSign is held by insiders. 72.76% of the stock of DocuSign is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for DocuSign are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.52) per share. The P/E ratio of DocuSign is -180.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DocuSign is -180.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DocuSign has a P/B Ratio of 70.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

