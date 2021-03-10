Earnings results for Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.06.

Domo last posted its quarterly earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company earned $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Domo has generated ($4.57) earnings per share over the last year. Domo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 11th, 2021. Domo will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Domo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.77%. The high price target for DOMO is $85.00 and the low price target for DOMO is $38.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Domo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.67, Domo has a forecasted upside of 3.8% from its current price of $62.32. Domo has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Domo does not currently pay a dividend. Domo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Domo insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,478,979.00 in company stock. Only 15.52% of the stock of Domo is held by insiders. 68.13% of the stock of Domo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Domo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.01) to ($2.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Domo is -18.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Domo is -18.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

