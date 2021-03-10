Earnings results for Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dynagas LNG Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.90%. The high price target for DLNG is $3.00 and the low price target for DLNG is $3.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Dynagas LNG Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

In the past three months, Dynagas LNG Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.25% of the stock of Dynagas LNG Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG



Earnings for Dynagas LNG Partners are expected to decrease by -4.11% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Dynagas LNG Partners is 5.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.15. The P/E ratio of Dynagas LNG Partners is 5.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 25.03. Dynagas LNG Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.54. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

