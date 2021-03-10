Earnings results for Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Earthstone Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.36%. The high price target for ESTE is $6.00 and the low price target for ESTE is $4.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Earthstone Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Earthstone Energy has a forecasted downside of 30.4% from its current price of $7.18. Earthstone Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Earthstone Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

In the past three months, Earthstone Energy insiders have bought 1,260.34% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,548,589.00 in company stock and sold $187,350.00 in company stock. 62.79% of the stock of Earthstone Energy is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 21.99% of the stock of Earthstone Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE



Earnings for Earthstone Energy are expected to decrease by -50.00% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $0.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Earthstone Energy is -28.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Earthstone Energy is -28.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Earthstone Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

