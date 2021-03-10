Earnings results for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Analyst Opinion on El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for El Pollo Loco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.33%. The high price target for LOCO is $20.00 and the low price target for LOCO is $14.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

El Pollo Loco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, El Pollo Loco has a forecasted downside of 12.3% from its current price of $19.39. El Pollo Loco has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco does not currently pay a dividend. El Pollo Loco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

In the past three months, El Pollo Loco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.70% of the stock of El Pollo Loco is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 92.32% of the stock of El Pollo Loco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO



Earnings for El Pollo Loco are expected to grow by 2.50% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $0.82 per share. The P/E ratio of El Pollo Loco is 30.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.13. The P/E ratio of El Pollo Loco is 30.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.52. El Pollo Loco has a P/B Ratio of 2.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here