Earnings results for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Analyst Opinion on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 78.57%. The high price target for ELOX is $10.00 and the low price target for ELOX is $4.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

In the past three months, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 33.40% of the stock of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 21.49% of the stock of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX



Earnings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.93) to ($0.84) per share. The P/E ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is -3.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is -3.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

