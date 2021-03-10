Earnings results for Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Energy Recovery in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.10%. The high price target for ERII is $16.00 and the low price target for ERII is $9.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Energy Recovery has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.75, Energy Recovery has a forecasted downside of 27.1% from its current price of $17.49. Energy Recovery has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery does not currently pay a dividend. Energy Recovery does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

In the past three months, Energy Recovery insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,762,330.00 in company stock. Only 17.40% of the stock of Energy Recovery is held by insiders. 40.06% of the stock of Energy Recovery is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII



Earnings for Energy Recovery are expected to decrease by -65.31% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Energy Recovery is 43.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.13. The P/E ratio of Energy Recovery is 43.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 46.10. Energy Recovery has a P/B Ratio of 7.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here