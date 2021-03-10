Earnings results for eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for eXp World in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 62.46%. The high price target for EXPI is $26.50 and the low price target for EXPI is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

eXp World has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.25, eXp World has a forecasted downside of 62.5% from its current price of $45.95. eXp World has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World does not currently pay a dividend. eXp World does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

In the past three months, eXp World insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,348,670.00 in company stock. 40.06% of the stock of eXp World is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 19.26% of the stock of eXp World is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI



Earnings for eXp World are expected to grow by 58.82% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $0.81 per share. The P/E ratio of eXp World is 143.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.79. The P/E ratio of eXp World is 143.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.77. eXp World has a P/B Ratio of 56.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

