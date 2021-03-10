Earnings results for Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Express last announced its earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.66. The company earned $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.59 million. Express has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year. Express has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021. Express will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Express in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 54.51%. The high price target for EXPR is $2.50 and the low price target for EXPR is $1.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express does not currently pay a dividend. Express does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Express (NYSE:EXPR)

In the past three months, Express insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Express is held by insiders. 70.21% of the stock of Express is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Express (NYSE:EXPR



Earnings for Express are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.88) to ($0.33) per share. The P/E ratio of Express is -0.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Express is -0.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Express has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

