Earnings results for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Analyst Opinion on FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FinVolution Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 59.10%. The high price target for FINV is $2.00 and the low price target for FINV is $2.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.21%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FinVolution Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

In the past three months, FinVolution Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.54% of the stock of FinVolution Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV



The P/E ratio of FinVolution Group is 5.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.79. The P/E ratio of FinVolution Group is 5.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.77. FinVolution Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

