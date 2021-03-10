Earnings results for Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fuel Tech in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech does not currently pay a dividend. Fuel Tech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

In the past three months, Fuel Tech insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,179,641.00 in company stock. Only 15.00% of the stock of Fuel Tech is held by insiders. Only 24.02% of the stock of Fuel Tech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK



The P/E ratio of Fuel Tech is -11.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fuel Tech is -11.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fuel Tech has a P/B Ratio of 2.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

