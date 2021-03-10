Earnings results for Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Funko in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.16%. The high price target for FNKO is $15.00 and the low price target for FNKO is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Funko has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.25, Funko has a forecasted downside of 33.2% from its current price of $13.84. Funko has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko does not currently pay a dividend. Funko does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

In the past three months, Funko insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.13% of the stock of Funko is held by insiders. 51.28% of the stock of Funko is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO



Earnings for Funko are expected to grow by 700.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Funko is -51.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Funko is -51.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Funko has a PEG Ratio of 2.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Funko has a P/B Ratio of 2.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

