Earnings results for Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Galiano Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.25 The high price target for GAU is $2.25 and the low price target for GAU is $2.25. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Galiano Gold has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.25, Galiano Gold has a forecasted upside of ∞ from its current price of $0.00. Galiano Gold has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold does not currently pay a dividend. Galiano Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU)

In the past three months, Galiano Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.62% of the stock of Galiano Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU



Earnings for Galiano Gold are expected to decrease by -18.18% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Galiano Gold is 6.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.14. The P/E ratio of Galiano Gold is 6.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.83.

