Genesco Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.09.

Genesco last released its quarterly earnings data on December 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Genesco has generated $4.58 earnings per share over the last year. Genesco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 11th, 2021. Genesco will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genesco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.33%. The high price target for GCO is $54.00 and the low price target for GCO is $26.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Genesco does not currently pay a dividend. Genesco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Genesco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $78,300.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Genesco is held by insiders. 92.79% of the stock of Genesco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Genesco are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.02) to $3.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Genesco is -6.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Genesco is -6.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Genesco has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

