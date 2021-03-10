Earnings results for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Geron in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 115.05%. The high price target for GERN is $7.00 and the low price target for GERN is $3.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Geron has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Geron has a forecasted upside of 115.1% from its current price of $1.86. Geron has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron does not currently pay a dividend. Geron does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

In the past three months, Geron insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.70% of the stock of Geron is held by insiders. 55.51% of the stock of Geron is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN



Earnings for Geron are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Geron is -5.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Geron is -5.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Geron has a P/B Ratio of 2.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

