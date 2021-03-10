Earnings results for Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Golden Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.10%. The high price target for GDEN is $26.00 and the low price target for GDEN is $20.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Golden Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Golden Entertainment has a forecasted upside of 1.1% from its current price of $23.74. Golden Entertainment has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Golden Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

In the past three months, Golden Entertainment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.40% of the stock of Golden Entertainment is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 48.76% of the stock of Golden Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN



Earnings for Golden Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.56) to ($0.38) per share. The P/E ratio of Golden Entertainment is -5.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Golden Entertainment is -5.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Golden Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 2.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

