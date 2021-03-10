Earnings results for GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5.

Analyst Opinion on GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GoodRx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.73%. The high price target for GDRX is $70.00 and the low price target for GDRX is $29.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

GoodRx has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.14, GoodRx has a forecasted upside of 20.7% from its current price of $42.36. GoodRx has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx does not currently pay a dividend. GoodRx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

In the past three months, GoodRx insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.42% of the stock of GoodRx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for GoodRx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to $0.11 per share. GoodRx has a PEG Ratio of 11.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

