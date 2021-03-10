Earnings results for Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Harvard Bioscience in the last 12 months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”



Dividend Strength: Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience does not currently pay a dividend. Harvard Bioscience does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)

In the past three months, Harvard Bioscience insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.40% of the stock of Harvard Bioscience is held by insiders. 64.87% of the stock of Harvard Bioscience is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO



Earnings for Harvard Bioscience are expected to grow by 114.29% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Harvard Bioscience is -24.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Harvard Bioscience is -24.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Harvard Bioscience has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

