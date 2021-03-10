Earnings results for HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Analyst Opinion on HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HC2 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.86%. The high price target for HCHC is $5.00 and the low price target for HCHC is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

HC2 has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 does not currently pay a dividend. HC2 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

In the past three months, HC2 insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.20% of the stock of HC2 is held by insiders. 38.07% of the stock of HC2 is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC



Earnings for HC2 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.04) to ($0.60) per share. The P/E ratio of HC2 is -1.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HC2 has a P/B Ratio of 0.36. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

