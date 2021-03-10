Earnings results for HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Analyst Opinion on HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $90.00, HCI Group has a forecasted upside of 30.5% from its current price of $68.94. HCI Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.25%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HCI Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of HCI Group is 62.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HCI Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.14% next year. This indicates that HCI Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

In the past three months, HCI Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.12% of the stock of HCI Group is held by insiders. 61.86% of the stock of HCI Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI



Earnings for HCI Group are expected to grow by 313.04% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $2.85 per share. The P/E ratio of HCI Group is 18.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.13. The P/E ratio of HCI Group is 18.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.77. HCI Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

