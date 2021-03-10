Earnings results for Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-6.64.

Analyst Opinion on Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Helius Medical Technologies in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Helius Medical Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

In the past three months, Helius Medical Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.40% of the stock of Helius Medical Technologies is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT



The P/E ratio of Helius Medical Technologies is -0.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Helius Medical Technologies is -0.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Helius Medical Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

