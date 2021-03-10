Earnings results for HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 05/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.5.

Analyst Opinion on HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HighPoint Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 392.88%. The high price target for HPR is $75.00 and the low price target for HPR is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

HighPoint Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, HighPoint Resources has a forecasted upside of 392.9% from its current price of $9.13. HighPoint Resources has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources does not currently pay a dividend. HighPoint Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

In the past three months, HighPoint Resources insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $304,618.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of HighPoint Resources is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR



Earnings for HighPoint Resources are expected to grow by 50.52% in the coming year, from $6.75 to $10.16 per share. The P/E ratio of HighPoint Resources is -0.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of HighPoint Resources is -0.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HighPoint Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.04. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

