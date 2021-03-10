Earnings results for Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.8.

Analyst Opinion on Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Histogen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 334.78%. The high price target for HSTO is $5.00 and the low price target for HSTO is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Histogen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Histogen has a forecasted upside of 334.8% from its current price of $1.15. Histogen has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen does not currently pay a dividend. Histogen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

In the past three months, Histogen insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.30% of the stock of Histogen is held by insiders. Only 4.03% of the stock of Histogen is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO



The P/E ratio of Histogen is -0.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Histogen is -0.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Histogen has a P/B Ratio of 0.19. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

