Earnings results for Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.55.

Analyst Opinion on Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Homology Medicines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 181.78%. The high price target for FIXX is $34.00 and the low price target for FIXX is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines does not currently pay a dividend. Homology Medicines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

In the past three months, Homology Medicines insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,843,300.00 in company stock. Only 33.40% of the stock of Homology Medicines is held by insiders. 75.20% of the stock of Homology Medicines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX



Earnings for Homology Medicines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.92) to ($2.72) per share. The P/E ratio of Homology Medicines is -3.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Homology Medicines is -3.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Homology Medicines has a P/B Ratio of 1.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

