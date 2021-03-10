Earnings results for Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.93.

Analyst Opinion on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Horizon Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 89.58%. The high price target for HZN is $1.00 and the low price target for HZN is $1.00. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global does not currently pay a dividend. Horizon Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

In the past three months, Horizon Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.73% of the stock of Horizon Global is held by insiders. 41.75% of the stock of Horizon Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN



The P/E ratio of Horizon Global is -3.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Horizon Global is -3.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Horizon Global has a P/B Ratio of 28.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

