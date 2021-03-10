Earnings results for Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Huize Holding Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Huize in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Huize does not currently pay a dividend. Huize does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

In the past three months, Huize insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.95% of the stock of Huize is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ



The P/E ratio of Huize is 749.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.24. The P/E ratio of Huize is 749.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.65.

