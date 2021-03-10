Earnings results for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

Analyst Opinion on Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inspired Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.13%. The high price target for INSE is $12.00 and the low price target for INSE is $7.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Inspired Entertainment has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Inspired Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

In the past three months, Inspired Entertainment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.66% of the stock of Inspired Entertainment is held by insiders. 55.07% of the stock of Inspired Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE



Earnings for Inspired Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.97) to ($1.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Inspired Entertainment is -3.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Inspired Entertainment is -3.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

