Earnings results for International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for International General Insurance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.87%. The high price target for IGIC is $10.00 and the low price target for IGIC is $10.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

International General Insurance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, International General Insurance has a forecasted upside of 33.9% from its current price of $7.47. International General Insurance has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance has a dividend yield of 1.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. International General Insurance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

In the past three months, International General Insurance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.10% of the stock of International General Insurance is held by insiders. Only 17.79% of the stock of International General Insurance is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC



International General Insurance has a P/B Ratio of 0.45. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

