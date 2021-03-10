Earnings results for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.5.

Analyst Opinion on Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kezar Life Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 140.38%. The high price target for KZR is $18.00 and the low price target for KZR is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Kezar Life Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

In the past three months, Kezar Life Sciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.60% of the stock of Kezar Life Sciences is held by insiders. 49.51% of the stock of Kezar Life Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR



Earnings for Kezar Life Sciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.95) to ($1.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Kezar Life Sciences is -4.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kezar Life Sciences is -4.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kezar Life Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

