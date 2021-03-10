Earnings results for Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Laird Superfood, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5.

Analyst Opinion on Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Laird Superfood in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Laird Superfood does not currently pay a dividend. Laird Superfood does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF)

In the past three months, Laird Superfood insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.84% of the stock of Laird Superfood is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF



Earnings for Laird Superfood are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.06) to ($1.49) per share.

More latest stories: here