Earnings results for Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Landsea Homes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.76%. The high price target for LSEA is $15.00 and the low price target for LSEA is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Landsea Homes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Landsea Homes has a forecasted upside of 54.8% from its current price of $8.40. Landsea Homes has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes does not currently pay a dividend. Landsea Homes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

In the past three months, Landsea Homes insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.60% of the stock of Landsea Homes is held by insiders. 66.79% of the stock of Landsea Homes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA



Earnings for Landsea Homes are expected to grow by 63.64% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.90 per share. Landsea Homes has a P/B Ratio of 28.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

