Earnings results for Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.47.

Analyst Opinion on Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lantern Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 66.55%. The high price target for LTRN is $25.00 and the low price target for LTRN is $24.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lantern Pharma has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.50, Lantern Pharma has a forecasted upside of 66.6% from its current price of $14.71. Lantern Pharma has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Lantern Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

In the past three months, Lantern Pharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.58% of the stock of Lantern Pharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN



Earnings for Lantern Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.25) to ($1.58) per share.

More latest stories: here