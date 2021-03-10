Earnings results for Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

Analyst Opinion on Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lifetime Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.68%. The high price target for LCUT is $18.00 and the low price target for LCUT is $18.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands has a dividend yield of 1.19%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lifetime Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lifetime Brands is 37.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lifetime Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.32% next year. This indicates that Lifetime Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

In the past three months, Lifetime Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.50% of the stock of Lifetime Brands is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 36.65% of the stock of Lifetime Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT



Earnings for Lifetime Brands are expected to grow by 27.59% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Lifetime Brands is -8.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lifetime Brands is -8.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lifetime Brands has a PEG Ratio of 1.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lifetime Brands has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

