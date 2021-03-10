Earnings results for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira Co is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Limoneira last released its earnings data on January 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Limoneira has generated ($0.69) earnings per share over the last year. Limoneira has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021. Limoneira will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Limoneira in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.17%. The high price target for LMNR is $20.00 and the low price target for LMNR is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Limoneira has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Limoneira has a forecasted upside of 4.2% from its current price of $18.24. Limoneira has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Limoneira pays a meaningful dividend of 1.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Limoneira has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Limoneira will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.71% next year. This indicates that Limoneira will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Limoneira insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $329,586.00 in company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Limoneira is held by insiders. 52.88% of the stock of Limoneira is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Limoneira are expected to grow by 535.71% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $0.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Limoneira is -18.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Limoneira is -18.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Limoneira has a PEG Ratio of 5.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Limoneira has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

