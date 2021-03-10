Earnings results for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 135.99%. The high price target for LCTX is $7.00 and the low price target for LCTX is $3.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Lineage Cell Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

In the past three months, Lineage Cell Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.00% of the stock of Lineage Cell Therapeutics is held by insiders. 35.72% of the stock of Lineage Cell Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX



Earnings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.21) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Lineage Cell Therapeutics is -12.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lineage Cell Therapeutics is -12.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

