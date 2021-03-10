Earnings results for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.72.

Analyst Opinion on Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Liquidia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 634.13%. The high price target for LQDA is $40.00 and the low price target for LQDA is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia does not currently pay a dividend. Liquidia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

In the past three months, Liquidia insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,537,251.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Liquidia is held by insiders. 36.49% of the stock of Liquidia is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA



Earnings for Liquidia are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.73) to ($1.22) per share. The P/E ratio of Liquidia is -1.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Liquidia is -1.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Liquidia has a P/B Ratio of 2.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

