Earnings results for Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Luna Innovations in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.65%. The high price target for LUNA is $12.50 and the low price target for LUNA is $12.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations does not currently pay a dividend. Luna Innovations does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

In the past three months, Luna Innovations insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.20% of the stock of Luna Innovations is held by insiders. 42.38% of the stock of Luna Innovations is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Luna Innovations are expected to grow by 4.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Luna Innovations is 63.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.13. The P/E ratio of Luna Innovations is 63.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.73. Luna Innovations has a P/B Ratio of 4.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

