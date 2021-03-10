Earnings results for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marker Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 238.65%. The high price target for MRKR is $16.00 and the low price target for MRKR is $2.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Marker Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

In the past three months, Marker Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.90% of the stock of Marker Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 29.42% of the stock of Marker Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR



Earnings for Marker Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.68) per share. The P/E ratio of Marker Therapeutics is -4.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marker Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

