Earnings results for Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Medalist Diversified REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 88.17%. The high price target for MDRR is $3.50 and the low price target for MDRR is $3.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT does not currently pay a dividend. Medalist Diversified REIT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

In the past three months, Medalist Diversified REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.46% of the stock of Medalist Diversified REIT is held by insiders. Only 2.04% of the stock of Medalist Diversified REIT is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR



The P/E ratio of Medalist Diversified REIT is -1.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Medalist Diversified REIT has a P/B Ratio of 0.40. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

