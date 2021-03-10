Earnings results for MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MediaAlpha in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.06%. The high price target for MAX is $54.00 and the low price target for MAX is $38.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MediaAlpha does not currently pay a dividend. MediaAlpha does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, MediaAlpha insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings for MediaAlpha are expected to decrease by -80.65% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.06 per share.

