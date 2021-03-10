Earnings results for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.01.

Analyst Opinion on Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Merus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.16%. The high price target for MRUS is $32.00 and the low price target for MRUS is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Merus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.50, Merus has a forecasted upside of 1.2% from its current price of $23.23. Merus has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus does not currently pay a dividend. Merus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

In the past three months, Merus insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $23,473,830.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of Merus is held by insiders. 62.57% of the stock of Merus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS



Earnings for Merus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.54) to ($2.49) per share. The P/E ratio of Merus is -7.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Merus is -7.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Merus has a P/B Ratio of 4.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

