Earnings results for MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Microvision, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Analyst Opinion on MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MicroVision in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision does not currently pay a dividend. MicroVision does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

In the past three months, MicroVision insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of MicroVision is held by insiders. Only 8.93% of the stock of MicroVision is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS



The P/E ratio of MicroVision is -128.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

