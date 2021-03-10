Earnings results for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.79.

Analyst Opinion on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 117.12%. The high price target for MIRM is $52.00 and the low price target for MIRM is $30.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.14, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.17, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 117.1% from its current price of $18.50. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Mirum Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

In the past three months, Mirum Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $139,467.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 45.50% of the stock of Mirum Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 72.90% of the stock of Mirum Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM



Earnings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.57) to ($4.70) per share. The P/E ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals is -5.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals is -5.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

